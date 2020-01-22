Quantcast
Guiseley reward touchline team with new long term contracts

Guiseley reward touchline team with new long term contracts

Guiseley

National League North Guiseley have rewarded joint-bosses Russ O’Neill and Marcus Bignot with new two and-a-half year contracts.

As The Non-League Paper reported on Sunday, Lions assistant manager Paul Clayton has also agreed to extend his stay at Nethermoor Park until 2022.

The trio, pictured, joined the club in May 2018 following their relegation to National League North and have overseen the transition back to a part-time setup.

They’ve continued their good work this season by guiding the Lions to the cusp of the play-off places and chairman Gary Douglas has tied them down for the long-term.

Douglas told Sunday’s paper: “Russ, Marcus and Paul have worked extremely hard in assembling and coaching this young squad of players. I know you will all agree that the future looks exciting for the club going forward.”

O’Neill added: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’re staying. Eighteeen months ago when we came to the club we had a huge job on, the most obvious and overwhelming factor for me was to try and knit the whole club back together from top to bottom.

guiseley

FAITHFUL: Fans at Nethermoor Park

“I wanted us as a management team to impose our personalities and give the whole club a DNA that we could all buy into and be proud to be part of. Now, from every corner, we are pushing in the same direction and when that happens anything is possible.”

He added: “We have a young team that are growing every week and they are completely backed by a fantastic support that also continues to grow. We want to keep this young hungry team together as much as possible so we can continue to build.”

Images courtesy of @GuiseleyAFC/Twitter

