Notts County cut short keeper’s loan after injury to first choice stopper

Notts County recalled goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons from his loan at Chesterfield on Friday, less than a week after the stopper joined their National League rivals.

Fitzsimons, pictured saving for Chelmsford City, is expected to face Dagenham & Redbridge in Essex on Saturday after being summoned back to Meadow Lane following an injury to first choice stopper Sam Slocombe in training.

The 25 year-old, who was with Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers for a total of six years without making a senior league appearance, had instigated his move to the Spireites as he was unhappy at being number two to Slocombe.

We’ve recalled @R_fitzsimons from his loan at @ChesterfieldFC following an injury to Sam Slocombe ? https://t.co/x3VihMH6sR — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) January 24, 2020

Neal Ardley had been happy to let him go out on loan, telling Nottinghamshire Live: “If someone doesn’t want to be here you have to make decisions and we made sure it was on our terms. We said ‘yes, you can go, but if ever we need you we have a 24-hour call-back’.”

Keeper’s loan spell cut short – details here ? https://t.co/FJ263EVbqu — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January 24, 2020

Currently sixth in the National League table, the Magpies can go 10 games unbeaten in all competitions if they avoid defeat at the Daggers.

The clubs have already met twice this season, Notts winning 2-1 in the FA Trophy a fortnight ago and 2-0 in the league last October.

