Danny Lloyd is buzzing to be back with Stockport County

Danny Lloyd reckons he’s “buzzing” to be back at Stockport County after signing on loan from Salford City until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old winger, pictured celebrating scoring for the Hatters, was a huge fans’ favourite at Edgeley Park during the 2016-17 season when he scored 29 goals and notched 20 assists after joining from AFC Fylde.

That earned him a big money move to Peterborough United where he went on to make 37 appearances and scored 13 goals before joining newly-promoted Salford the following season for an undisclosed fee.

“[I’m] buzzing to be back,” Lloyd tweeted. “Time to play some football #county.”

? “The relationship I’ve got with the fans is special. You probably get that just once or twice in your career.” Hear post-match reaction from @dannylloyd1, as he made his County return in Saturday’s defeat at Hartlepool.https://t.co/PfTyYnXA85 — Stockport County ? (@StockportCounty) January 26, 2020

Lloyd becomes the club’s first official signing under new owner Mark Stott and boss Jim Gannon told The Non-League Paper on Sunday: “We have 15 games to enjoy our football and achieve something special and I know Danny will be at the forefront of that drive,”

Meanwhile, Stockport defender Festus Arthur was reportedly attracting interest from Leicester City, Hull City and Ipswich Town before County fell to a 2-0 defeat at Hartlepool on Saturday.

Image courtesy of Mike Petch

