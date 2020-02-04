Tim Flowers has not applied for Chesterfield job or been offered it

Tim Flowers has not applied for the Chesterfield job nor has the club approached him, insists the National League club’s company secretary Ashley Carson.

As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, the former England goalkeeper, pictured, left Solihull Moors by mutual consent last Tuesday with the club ninth in the National League after taking them to second last season.

Speculation was rife that Flowers could be the man to take the Spireites hot-seat on a permanent basis but Carson has denied the possibility for now.

“He has not applied for the job and I have certainly not approached him,” he told the Derbyshire Times.

“I initially agreed to a six-week reign for John Pemberton and this remains the position.

“I have not actively progressed with communication towards any of the applicants [for the manager’s job]. Currently there are 38 applications.”

Flowers, 52, was appointed Moors boss in 2018, and led them to the FA Cup second round before losing to AFC Fylde in the play-off semi-finals.

“It is with immense pride that I leave Solihull Moors Football Club.,” said last week in a statement announcing his departure.

“The journey that we’ve been on in the last two years or so has been quite remarkable,” he said.

“I wish the club all the very best in their quest for Football League status and I will remain an avid watcher and fan.”

Tagged Chesterfield, Chesterfield FC, National League, Solihull Moors, Solihull Moors FC, Vanarama National League