Jimmy Shan is ready to roll as new Solihull Moors boss

New Solihull Moors boss Jimmy Shan is looking forward to making an immediate impact when his new charges host Hartlepool United in the National League on Saturday.

The 41-year-old former West Brom coach, pictured, was named as the successor to Tim Flowers at Damson Park on Wednesday, a day after stepping down as interim boss of National League North Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday.

Shan ended last season in caretaker charge of the Baggies after being promoted in March to interim manager in March.

Despite winning six of his 10 matches in charge and leading them to a third-placed finish before losing to Aston Villa in the play-offs, he left Baggies in the summer before moving on to Kidderminster at the start of December.

Shan told the Moors website: “I’m delighted now it’s over the line and that I’m here. I’m very familiar with the football club and this is a progressive club, an ambitious club. I’m also an ambitious individual and hopefully it’ll be a nice marriage.

“Very quickly I got a feel for the direction this football club is heading in. It was a positive one and one that I want to be a part of.”

Solihull Moors chairman Darryl Eales said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Jimmy is our new manager. He is well-known in local and national football circles and understands the culture and ambition of Moors.

“He is a strong believer in the development of young talent and will help continue the ongoing process of professionalising all aspects of the club.

“Above all else, Jimmy is a strong personality and great character and I am looking forward immensely to working with him.”

Former England goalkeeper Flowers left Solihull Moors by mutual consent nearly two weeks ago. Appointed in 2018 as the successor to Mark Yates, he left with the club ninth in the National League table after taking them to second spot last season.

Image courtesy of solihullmoorsfc.co.uk