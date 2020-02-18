Stevenage hire ex-Bulls boss Russell Slade as ‘managerial consultant’

League Two Stevenage have brought in former Hereford manager Russell Slade as a ‘managerial consultant’ to boost their battle for survival.

The appointment of Slade, pictured, by new Stevenage manager Alex Revell Slade was announced on Monday, less than a month after his Edgar Street exit.

A Stevenage FC statement read: “New Stevenage manager Alex Revell has invited Russell Slade to join his staff as a managerial consultant in the club’s fight to stay in the EFL.

“Slade has 25 years of experience, managing over 800 games in the Football League and twice signed Revell as a player, at Leyton Orient and Cardiff City.

“Revell said: ‘I have always respected Russ and it will be a great boost to be able to use his experience around the training ground and on matchdays.

Slade and the Bulls went their separate ways in the middle of January after a run off just one win in 14 National League North outings before the appointment of defender and former skipper Josh Gowling as caretaker boss.

Former Cardiff City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient, Yeovil Town and Grimsby Town boss Slade departed with the Bulls in 16th spot.

Appointed at the end of August, Slade left with a record of four wins, six draws and nine defeats, his Bulls scoring 19 goals and conceding 31.

