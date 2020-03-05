Preston North End’s Ethan Walker on a steep learning curve in NPL’s top flight

Ethan Walker reckons he’s learning valuable lessons with fellow Preston North End loan star Adam O’Reilly in the Northern Premier League’s top flight.

The teenager, who arrived in the NPL’s Premier Division in January with O’Reilly, believes his loan spell at Stalybridge Celtic has been beneficial despite being sidelined with injury at times.

“The move to Stalybridge is going well but I’d been out with an injury for a few weeks,” Walker, pictured, told the Lancashire Post in a recent interview. “These things happen in football, you get injuries and you’ve just got to deal with them and move on.”

The Stalybridge Celtic loanee stood out in Preston North End’s recent game against the Blackburn Rovers in the FA Youth Cup at Ewood Park, despite his side’s 4-2 defeat.

The 17-year-old, who remains eligible to play in youth team matches, scored the first goal and saw his second shot turned into a goal by Tyrhys Dolan after a rebound from the frame of the soccer goal.

Deepdale Academy’s head honcho, Alex Neil, believes that first-team experience is crucial to the progress of young players, hence his loan.

And Walker is definitely enjoying the experience, declaring: “The men’s game is a lot better. It’s teaching me, not the dirty side of the game, but the mental side of the game and the physical side.

“You are not playing against 17, 18-year-old boys – you’re playing against men, strong men. The pitches aren’t great but the way the players play and how hard they are and tough they are on young players, it’ll help me a lot.”

Having already signed a pre-contract deal, Walker will become a professional once he completes his two years in PNE’s Under-18s.

The youngster added: “I think by going out on loan it’s improved me as a player. Points matter, which is something we do in the youth team.

“We do want to win week in week out, we still want to get to the top of the league but it’s tougher in the men’s league. It’s different to what I’ve been used to but it’s good for me to improve and to look at new surroundings.”

