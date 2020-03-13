New Solihull Moors striker Adam Rooney is ready to roll against Town

National League promotion-chasers Solihull Moors have snapped up striker Adam Rooney from Salford City for an undisclosed fee.

The former Birmingham City and Aberdeen forward could go straight into the Moors side due to host Harrogate Town on Friday night after signing a two year deal for Moors manager Jimmy Shan.

The 31-year-old Irishman had scored six goals in 21 appearances for the League Two side this season before being unveiled at Damson Park on Friday morning, pictured.

Now he is hoping to earn a second successive promotion from Non-League’s top flight after netting 23 times for Salford last term as the Ammies won promotion to the EFL.

“I’ve had experience of this league now and promotion from it, so I want to bring my experience, hopefully some goals to the team, and get us into the Football League,” Rooney told the club’s website.

“The ambition of the club and where it wants to go enticed me. I lived in Solihull when I was at Birmingham, so I know the area very well and I enjoyed my time.

“It’s about getting points on the board now and making sure we stay in and around that mix. Once it comes to the play-offs, you never know what can happen.”

Shan told the club’s website: “Adam is an unbelievable signing, not only at this stage of the season but going forward for us.

“We all know his goal scoring capabilities and it shows the intentions of the football club. We have found it difficult to score goals of late and Adam is a proven goal scorer – without putting any pressure on him.

“He gives us a different threat in the box, he’s a natural goal scorer and I’m delighted to welcome him to the club. I’m grateful to the chairman for his backing and it just goes to show his intent as well.”

