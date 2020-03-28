Coronavirus battle: Alfreton will share what they have with community

Alfreton Town are vowing to do everything they can to support their local community as they fight to survive the coronavirus crisis.

The National League North’s Reds – who are already offering the NHS and their local authority free use of their facilities at the Impact Arena – say they will also use what little cash they have to help season ticket holders and NHS workers with emergency needs.

Staff and players are also on standby to go out and help any vulnerable members of their community with essential everyday activities like shopping. They’ll also be at the end of a phone line for a friendly chat with anyone who is lonely or self-isolating.

Alfreton Town chairman Wayne Bradley is telling fans they are “all in it together” this weekend and that they’ll be pulling out all the stops with the season suspended but still set to resume if the public health crisis can be brought under control.

A statement read: “Alfreton Town Football Club finds itself in unprecedented times and, as such, like the majority of other football clubs and businesses, is working hard to reduce costs and financially balance the infrastructure of the organisation.

“The football club is struggling, it is creaking and being tested way beyond any aspect of its past history. The club, however, is not going to ask the people of the community for financial assistance. We will, however, ask the individuals of our community for the identification of their needs.

“We will balance our financial books, we will; working within Government Guidelines, undertake a duty of care to our staff, we will find a way to remain in business. We, therefore, ask the community members of Alfreton and surrounding areas: How can we help you?

“We have little finance, but what little we have, we will make available to assist any season ticket holders or members of the NHS who identifies to us their emergency needs. We are making our stadia and its limited facilities available at no cost to the NHS and Town Council for any use that they may have.

“We have a limited manpower who we will also, at no cost, make available to all members of the community, not just restricted to season ticket holders. The club offer help and assistance to vulnerable individuals that may require help with everyday essentials actions.

“We are struggling but the football club is nothing without its community and we recognise your struggle. We, therefore, offer our services to you the community freely, willingly and whole heartedly.

“To contact the club please email enquiries@alfretontownfc.com or telephone 01773 830277. Please note this number is not manned 24/7 but your call will be diverted and you will be able to leave a message. All messages left will be picked up and actioned at the earliest opportunity.

“We are in this pandemic together, we will win through, we will unite and we will gain strength. Please all follow the government guidelines, keep safe and look after yourself, family, neighbours and friends!”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @AlfretonTownFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper

