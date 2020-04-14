Coronavirus battle: National League thank Premier League for cash aid

The National League and its clubs are welcoming the Premier League’s decision to bring forward its annual solidarity payments.

The competition – currently suspended ‘indefinitely’ like the Premier League and English Football League – released a statement on Tuesday welcoming the move to support the top two tiers of Non-League.

A statement read: “The National League wishes to place on record its gratitude to the Premier League for an advance in its annual solidarity payments. The Premier League unanimously voted to send funds to The National League three months earlier than originally scheduled.”

League chairman Brian Barwick said: “I am delighted that the relationship between the Premier League and The National League remains so strong.

“We are very grateful that the Premier League have advanced us monies to be able to distribute to our clubs in the coming days. It is a gesture that will bring some welcome relief to many of the clubs in our league. It is appreciated”.

Eastleigh’s Kenny Amor was among the first club chairman to welcome the news as they considered the best way to conclude season 2019/20.

As it stands, the Premier League, EFL, the National League’s three divisions and the Women’s Super League still aim to complete the suspended campaign.

“Along with every other team, we really appreciate the Premier League advancing our annual solidarity payments,” said the Spirfires chief. A major factor for us to get through this incredibly difficult period is maintaining cash flow, and this has been well received by all.”

