Why new boss Russ Penn can be a success at Kidderminster Harriers

When Kidderminster Harriers recently handed the permanent manager’s job to Russ Penn on a two-year deal, the words “stability” and “foundations” quickly followed from the club’s owners.

It’s hard to argue that that’s exactly what Harriers are crying out for after a turbulent period of relegation and subsequent failed promotion bids from National League North under previous owner Colin Gordon. And, while transforming the Reds from recent relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls next season might be a step too far, the signs are there that Harriers might just have found the right man to finally get everyone pulling in the same direction.

Positioned 18th in the League, they are unlikely to be among the favourites to go up with any UK licensed betting sites when football does return next term. But that is another factor that can help Penn progress. As well as lower expectation levels, 35-year-old Penn and his assistant Jimmy O’Connor could have got their timing just right to step up to the Aggborough hot seat.

Defensive stability key for Reds

One of the main reasons that points to Penn having what it takes to be a success at Kidderminster is the much-needed defensive stability he quickly brought to the team during his time as caretaker boss.

Harriers picked up seven points from a possible 12 after he stepped up following Jimmy Shan’s departure to Solihull Moors in February. Wins over Farsley Celtic and Southport and a goalless stalemate at Gateshead were enough to ease Harriers’ relegation worries.

Finding that balance between defence and attack has not come easy to the Kidderminster bosses before him. John Eustace’s time was a mix of brilliant displays of passing football at home and having it all undermined at crucial times by a soft underbelly. John Pemberton looked to have found that balance early in his tenure before the issue soon came back with a vengeance.

However, Penn has already shown signs of a much more solid set-up. Having former Walsall, Doncaster and Derby defender Jimmy O’Connor by his side will only help with this.

Knowing the club is a big bonus

Midfielder Penn was with Harriers for four years in the National League between 2005 and 2009 before returning for a second stint in National League North in 2018.

Knowing the club, the fans and everything that has come before could be a big weapon in his arsenal.

On getting the job, he said: “I’m so proud to be named Manager of Kidderminster Harriers.

“Everyone knows this is my club – I’m a local lad who played over 200 games here, and I know what it means to the people of the town.

“They know what this club means to me, as do the fans. I’ll be doing everything in my power to succeed here, and I know the fans will be right behind me.”

New owners bring new optimism

Make no mistake, former owner Colin Gordon divided opinion on the terraces. To some he was trying to push the club forward and they were grateful for his financial and passionate input. Others saw him as a man that wanted too much control and someone who was all too quick to meddle in first-team affairs.

But, with a new consortium taking charge at the end of last year, the slate is clean. The takeover was led by local businessman Richard Lane, the son of former director Graham’ Rocky’ Lane. Sorting out the finances and making the club self-sufficient was the first job at hand. That won’t be easy in today’s climate but having a new approach behind the scenes will hopefully give Penn the foundations to build.

Players key to Penn’s squad revamp

Penn was quick to get to work despite the coronavirus lockdown and is already trying to shape next season’s squad.

Talks to try and retain the likes of Ash Chambers, Ed Williams, Milan Butterfield and Keith Lowe are on-going, while defenders Cliff Moyo and Sam Austin and midfielders Jim Kellermann and Ashley Hemmings are already contracted.

Keeping those key men and then building around that foundation is going to be vital to Penn’s ability to both start well and stamp his style on Harriers for the campaign to follow.

In summary, Penn is a young, ambitious manager that already knows the club and will have the support of the fans at Aggborough. He has already hinted at being able to add much-needed grit to the team’s approach and has been selected by new owners that appear to put stability at the fore of their thinking.

It’s not going to be easy, but at least the popular former midfielder isn’t already swimming against a tide of off-field uncertainty and on-field expectation that dogged previous appointments.