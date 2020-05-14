Mysterious Ossett United benefactor remortgages to stop Ingfield sale!

A mysterious benefactor has remortgaged their house to help Ossett United pay back a £135,000 court order!

A party closely associated with the Northern Premier League club is being widely reported to have raised the funds this week following a landmark legal ruling against Ossett Town, pictured, before their 2018 merger with Ossett Albion.

The new club’s fans and officials have feared their Ingfield home would have to be sold to pay the debt ever since a Manchester court ruled favour of a player who suffered a broken ankle while playing for Radcliffe Borough against Ossett Town in 2015.

The player was awarded just under £20,000 in damages but Ossett United are also liable for his legal costs, taking the total order to settle to over £100,000 after their player-to-player insurance policy failed to pay out.

Ossett United chairman Phil Smith still believes the courts have set a dangerous precedent for Non-League football.

He told the Yorkshire Post’s website on Wednesday: “I think the league needs to quickly change insurance policies and look at player-to-player cover or make it extremely clear that only your defence costs are covered and should you end up in court and find yourself on the losing side, you will pay the full cost.

“It could cripple clubs. I don’t know where we would have found the money from. The only solution for us would have been to sell the ground. I don’t know where that would have left us, it would have caused us a whole world of problems.”

