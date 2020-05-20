New Stafford Rangers boss on the way within days after 50-plus apply!

Stafford Rangers are planning to appoint a new manager by the end of this week after more than fifty candidates applied for their vacant hot-seat.

The Northern Premier League club’s officials, who’ve been whittling down the flood of candidates to a shortlist to be interviewed, are looking to make their fourth appointment in two years following the departures of Neil Kitching in 2018, Steve Burr in 2019 and Andy Fearn and Alex Meechan at the end of the abandoned coronavirus-blighted 209/20 campaign.

Former joint manager Fearn is over-seeing the process, having stepped upstairs at the NPL Premier Division club to take on the role of director of football.

Rock-bottom when the season was written off and saved from the drop by the FA’s controversial decision to suspend all promotion and relegation below the National League, fundraising fans at Marston Road have raised more than £50,000 to see Rangers through the pandemic and football’s long lockdown.

Mega fundraisers at @SRFCofficial are setting the pace in the @NorthernPremLge ?? Much more like in Sunday's paper which is FREE to read as a digital edition until Saturday night after a huge response from happy readers!???? https://t.co/AiT56YcP0D https://t.co/JbvDY3EFNi — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) May 6, 2020

“We have reached the final stage and will make an announcement regarding the management team by the end of the week,” Fearn told the Stoke Sentinel on Wednesday.

Stafford Rangers chairman Alan Gee added: “I think our next big news will be the appointment of a new first team manager and people are eagerly waiting this announcement.

“We have used a system that has been used by other clubs, that has been successful, compliant and safe. The delay in our process has been down to awaiting advice on social distancing, with us giving it every chance to take on face to face interviews or having to deal with it online.

“We keep our fingers crossed for hiring the right man, with the relevant qualifications and outlook!”

For much more news make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @SRFCofficial/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Northern Premier League, Stafford Rangers, Stafford Rangers FC