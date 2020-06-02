Ebbsfleet United make Dennis Kutrieb third German boss in England

Ebbsfleet United have unveiled one of Germany’s most highly-rated young coaches as their new manager.

Dennis Kutrieb, pictured, was named as the successor to Kevin Watson at the National League club on Tuesday morning.

Leading German football publication ‘Kicker’ recently anointed Kutrieb with the title of ‘Erfolgstrainer’, a rare honour saved for the nation’s brightest bosses across all divisions.

The appointment sees the 40-year-old become the third German manager in English football alongside Daniel Farke at Norwich City and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Kutrieb arrives at The Kufflink Stadium from Tennis Borussia Berlin, who were topping the table of Germany’s fifth tier NOFV-Oberliga Nord league in March when the coronavirus shut down football.

After leading his side to a second place finish the previous season, he was on course of a third promotion in six years after taking VSG Altglienicke from the Berlin League to the fourth-tier Regionalliga Nordost.

Kutrieb told fans at Stonebridge Road he was keen to continue his rapid progress in England in Non-League’s top flight in a club statement.

Kutrieb said: “For me this is a logical step in my career. The opportunity to create the same results and progression in the competitive English system as I have enjoyed in Germany is something I am very ambitious to do, and while I had options to remain in the German leagues and take on a role at a higher level, I’m very hungry to work hard and succeed in England with Ebbsfleet United.”

The new Fleet boss – who played in an attacking role for clubs including TB Berlin, BFC Dynamo, Rot Weiß Oberhausen and Ludwigsfelder FC – added: “I’m excited by the preparation andmeticulous approach I’ve experienced already in my discussions with Ebbsfleet and we share the same philosophy and belief in terms of the high work ethic and standards that a club requires to consistently progress and win football matches.”

The Fleet said: “Dennis is one of Germany’s most highly regarded young managers and we are extremely pleased to secure his services to take the club forward. A feature of Dennis’ success has been his tactical flexibility and dynamic tactical management during matches, along with his meticulous and thorough approach to preparation.

“An exhaustive and thorough process has been undertaken to identify and profile the attributes that best suit our club going forward to provide the optimal structure for stable and consistent football operations and results. We hope Fleet fans will join us in welcoming Dennis to the Kuflink Stadium as we gear up ahead of a new season.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @EUFCofficial/Twitter

