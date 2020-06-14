Paul Doswell fears losing it after confirming play-offs can go ahead!

Posted on by in Latest News with

Havant & Waterlooville boss Paul Doswell fears he’s becoming a conspiracy theorist after their local MP confirmed there is no official government advice ruling out National League play-offs.

After warning that that National League North and South promotion hopefuls would not take any decision to promote only one club from each lying down in Sunday’s NLP, Doswell took to Twitter this weekend to publish advice from Havant MP Alan Mak that Non-League’s second tier is deemed ‘elite sport’.

Already an outspoken critic of football’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, the Hawks boss believes the wording of the government’s coronavirus advice proves there should be no barrier to the play-offs going ahead and two going up from each division.

The former Sutton United manager also warns that future decisions by the EFL on two up from the National League may be influenced by their own stance in the debate in this week’s NLP before posting a copy of the MP’s letter to National League chairman Brian Barwick.

As promised #Promote2 So there is no official letter it seems? Who exactly didn’t want us to play? I’m not a conspiracy theorist but….. pic.twitter.com/Z1V7ozk0uj — Paul Doswell (@DoswellPaul) June 13, 2020

Piling on the pressure in a series of Tweets ahead of key vote by clubs on Tuesday, Doswell said: “As promised #Promote2 So there is no official letter it seems? Who exactly didn’t want us to play? I’m not a conspiracy theorist but…

“Alan Mak MP was straight down to our ground on Friday to hear our story and get the guidance reviewed and clarified by the Minister of Sport. It clearly states there is no government advice that Step 2 are not elite athletes.

“Elite sport is someone who derives an income from sport. It does Not say ‘full time’! All players at step 2 derive income from playing football. ALL. Let’s get playing.”

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try it today if you’re staying home, you’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader. The pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

The Non-League Paper is a finalist in the 2020 Football Content Awards. Help The NLP win one of football’s Oscars by voting via the accolades’ website or social media platforms before midnight on Thursday 17 June!

To vote via the website click here

To vote via Twitter click here

To vote via Instagram click here

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged EFL, Havant and Waterlooville, Havant and Waterlooville FC, National League, National League North, National League South, Paul Doswell, Vanarama National League