BREAKING NEWS: Barrow, King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone crowned champions

Following a vote by all member Clubs, and subject to FA Council approval, the Vanarama National League, Vanarama National League North and Vanarama National League South seasons 2019/20 will be concluded with final league tables compiled on an “Unweighted Points Per Game” basis.

The outcome is Barrow AFC are champions of the Vanarama National League, King’s Lynn Town are champions of Vanarama National League North and Wealdstone are champions of Vanarama National League South.

The end of season Play-Offs will now proceed with the Clubs that qualify, subject to the competition rules and the applicable government guidance on the phased return of elite sport.

The number of Clubs to be relegated from the Vanarama National League will be determined so as to maintain a National Division of 24 Clubs after any relegation from EFL League Two, promotion to EFL League Two and promotion from the National League North and National League South divisions. There shall be no relegation from Vanarama National League North and Vanarama National League South.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Tattersall commented: “I congratulate each of our champions Clubs on their successful campaigns. The enforced curtailment of our season does nothing to discredit the quality of the football played and I am pleased that our Clubs have overwhelmingly supported the award of their titles. We can now also look towards the completion of end of season Play-Offs.”

