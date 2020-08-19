The FA confirms return of limited crowds at Steps 3-6 of Non-League football

The Football Association have today issued updated guidelines for the National League System (NLS) and Women’s Football Pyramid (WFP) that include a phased and limited return of spectators for clubs at Steps 3-6 and tiers 3-4 respectively.
Football’s governing body has worked continuously alongside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) and leagues to submit detailed proposals for the return of spectators at these levels to the Government.
Steps 1 and 2 of the NLS fall under the ‘elite sport guidance’ and are awaiting further information on when they can permit crowds.
The DCMS has now clarified its guidance on the return to recreational team sport and clubs at Steps 3-6 of the NLS and tiers 3-4 of the WFP are permitted to accommodate a phased and limited return of spectators to fixtures. However, they must follow the UK Government’s guidance in relation to COVID-19 and The FA’s updated guidelines for the NLS or WFP respectively.
In addition, regional NLS feeder league clubs and clubs at tiers five to six of the WFP are permitted to accommodate socially-distanced spectators in line with the guidelines for grassroots football.
All clubs at Steps 3-6 of the NLS and tiers 3-4 of the WFP are required to have a designated COVID-19 officer; complete and publish bespoke risk assessments and action plans; and arrange support for Track and Trace efforts before implementing the following:
The phased and limited return of spectators at these levels will be kept under constant review in line with the Government’s guidelines and will be amended accordingly as required.