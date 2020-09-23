Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Wrexham talks

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds at the premiere for Deadpool 2 Pic: PA Images

Wrexham have revealed they are in talks with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney over the duo investing in the National League club.

Reynolds stars in superhero films Deadpool and Deadpool 2 while McElhenney is best known for playing ‘Mac’ in comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The Wrexham Supporters’ Trust have voted overwhelmingly in favour in further talks with the proposed bidders.

A club statement said: “The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took part in the Special General Meeting yesterday (Tuesday September 22) and took the time to vote.

“As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution.

“As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.

“Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel’s Deadpool.

“In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.”

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, Wrexham