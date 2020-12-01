2021 Non-League calendars on sale now

GET READY FOR 2021!

As you continue to rip open the 24 tiny windows and guzzle down the chocolate hiding behind, leave some room over the next few weeks for a different kind of calendar.

Working closely with our army of top photographers, The Non-League Paper are proud to present to our readers our fourth calendar – and it’s yours for the fantastic price of just £7.99 including postage and packaging within the UK.

Why not have a real sense of Non-League hanging on your wall all year round and welcome in 2021 in style with your favourite Sunday paper? But this is far from your normal football calendar – and one you won’t find stocked in card shops!

We have delved down to find out what exactly it is that makes the grass-roots game great, bringing some outstanding scenery from around the grounds, celebrating the passion that really drives the football we all love forward.

There’re fantastic photos of 2020’s big moments, the historic grounds and we go behind the scenes to discover what exactly it is that makes clubs tick on a Saturday afternoon.

As a special offer, you can buy two of these fantastic calendars for £10 (inc P&P and all subsequent orders priced at an additional £5 each). All orders will be delivered by first class post.

ORDER BY CHEQUE – Download form

ORDER ONLINE



Number Required: 1 Calendar – inc P&P £7.99 GBP 2 Calendars – inc P&P £10.00 GBP 3 Calendars – inc P&P £15.00 GBP 4 Calendars – inc P&P £20.00 GBP 5 Calendars -inc P&P £25.00 GBP





UK rates only – other country rates on application – please email subscriptions@greenwayspublishing.com