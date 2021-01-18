Andy Monkhouse departs Pontefract Collieries

Andy Monkhouse has left his role as manager of Pontefract Collieries after just eight league games in charge.

The former Rotherham United and Hartlepool United player took the reins at the Northern Premier League North West Colls last April but saw his side struggling to 18th place in the table before the league’s suspension, taking fjust ive points.

The club say Monkhouse’s departure is by mutual consent, confirming: “We would like to thank Andy and his management team for all their hard work during this difficult time for the whole country. We wish Andy all the best for his future.

“This is a very difficult time for all football clubs, but we look forward to better days in the future when we can all get back to supporting the club. In the meantime, we hope everyone stays safe and well.

“We can’t wait to see you all back enjoying football at the Colls.”