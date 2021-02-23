Quantcast

Altrincham land much-vaunted James Hardy from AFC Telford United

James Hardy is back in the National League top-flight with Altrincham

Altrincham have landed a coup with the addition of midfielder James Hardy from AFC Telford United.

The former England C, Walsall and AFC Fylde playmaker- dubbed one of the best players outside of the National League – was given permission to leave Telford after the Bucks’ National League North season was declared null and void.

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson told the club’s website: “James is a player I tried to bring in last summer, and I am delighted to finally get him on board.

“He is showing a tremendous appetite for the game. He has cancelled his contract and is taking a huge pay cut to continue playing football, which, apart from his undoubted ability, I found really appealing.”

