Fans could return for final two games of regulation National League season

Fans could be back watching Non-League football by the end of the season as part of the government’s plans to move England out of lockdown.

In his four-part plan to lift the coronavirus lockdown yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that a series of ‘pilot’ events would be run in April with view to fans returning for the final two weeks of the National League season.

If the pilots are successful, then “up to 10,000 people or 25% of total seated capacity, whichever is lower” will be allowed in stadiums for sporting events, but not before May 17.

The final day of the regulation National League season is set at May 29, meaning fans could return for matches on the final two Saturdays of the season and the play-offs.

“The turnstiles of our sports stadia will once again rotate,” Johnson said, although he did that the final decisions would be made “on data” in regards to vaccines, infection rates.

However, it means that the FA Trophy final, scheduled for Saturday May 8, will be played behind closed doors, while discussions are on-going as to whether clubs at Steps 3-6 will continue the season once organised outdoor sport is able to re-start on April 12.

All legal restrictions on social contact are due to be lifted on June 21.

Reacting to the announcement, the Football Association said: “The FA is absolutely delighted fans will be allowed back soon.

“The game is simply not the same without them and we look forward to the return of full stadia as soon as it is safe and possible.”