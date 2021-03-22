Fairclough steps aside as Barnet’s interim manager

Paul Fairclough’s temporary spell back in charge of struggling Barnet has come to an end.

The 71-year-old England C boss agreed to step in and begin a fourth spell in charge of The Hive club following the departure of Tim Flowers earlier this week.

Fairclough took charge of his first game at Bromley on March 13 and subsequently ended the club’s five-match losing run with a creditable 2-2 draw at Hayes Lane.

Another improved display saw the Bees come up just short at promotion favourites Stockport County last Tuesday night before Chesterfield returned with a 2-0 win at The Hive on Saturday.

Barnet currently languish second bottom of the National League table with just 13 points from 27 games, although they have been spared relegation to Step 2.

Fairclough exclusively told The NLP this week that he would take on the interim role for as long as chairman Tony Kleanthous wanted him, but now the Hertfordshire club have issued a statement confirming he has now stepped aside and thanking him for his services, thus increasing speculation that a fourth new manager of the season could well be pending.

The statement read: “Barnet Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to Paul Fairclough for stepping in to support the Club in our previous three matches.

“Paul’s status as a Club legend has once again been reinforced thanks to his kind offer to support us during this period of time.

“He now steps away from the role and remains a huge part of our Club’s history and is always a welcome guest to The Hive London.

“The process of appointing a new management and coaching team is well underway and we hope to have an announcement in the coming days.

“We’d like to once again thank Paul for his efforts over the past three matches and look forward to seeing him at The Hive London soon.”