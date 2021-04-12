National League fixtures moved to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

The National League have announced that this weekend’s fixtures have been switched to a 12.30pm kick-off to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The switch was officially revealed in a social media post released on Monday after it was confirmed that the Duke’s funeral is to take place at 3pm on Saturday.
It read: “As a mark of respect, Vanarama National League matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to 12:30pm to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”
This weekend’s National League fixtures (all 12.30pm kick-off)
Altrincham v Sutton United
Barnet v Aldershot Town
Chesterfield v Bromley
Dagenham & Redbridge v Solihull Moors
FC Halifax Town v King’s Lynn Town
Notts County v Eastleigh
Stockport County v Maidenhead United
Wealdstone v Hartlepool United
Woking v Wrexham
Yeovil Town v Boreham Wood