Harry Kewell and Dean Brennan land Barnet management roles

Harry Kewell has been appointed Barnet’s new first team head coach with former Hemel Hempstead and Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan becoming the National League club’s new head of football.

The pair are tasked with revitalising the Bees after a torrid season that saw them finish bottom of the table, despite a late revival under Simon Bassey, who has since joined the staff at League One Portsmouth.

Australian legend Kewell, who won the FA Cup and Champions League with Liverpool, has held management roles at Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham Athletic.

Brennan brings a wealth of Non-League experience having managed at Hemel Hempstead – where he won promotion to the National League South – Kingstonian and Wealdstone, who he led to the National League South title in 2019-20 before leaving in February.

Brennan will oversee all off-field football matters and manage the recruitment, performance, analysis, logistics and youth departments of the club.

Kewell told the club’s website: “Barnet is a fantastic football club but we need to get the Club back on the right path and get going back in the right direction. The Chairman and myself have put a really exciting backroom team together, with the view of a collective unit being the driving force behind a successful future for the football club.

“That starts with me as a Head Coach, but also with all of the staff, players and of course the supporters, wneed to be a collective group with the ambition of bringing brighter days back to this incredible Club. There’s plenty of hard work to do to get us going in the right direction and I can’t wait to get started!”

Dean Brennan has been appointed as Barnet’s Head of Football with Harry Kewell as Head Coach PICS: Alamy

Brennan said: “It’s very important to get a togetherness, we want to bring success back to the football club but that has to start with honest hard work. We need to bring everyone together, that includes the supporters, they are the life and soul of the Club, so let’s all get together and move forwards as one. We have lots of recruitment to do and that works starts immediately, I will be tasked with bringing the very best players who want to work hard for our Club.

“I have to thank the Chairman for his faith and trust in me, it’s a true privilege to be tasked with bringing success back to this Club and I think with what we’re building we can do just that. It’s a big job and a massive task but I am hugely confident with the staff that we have we can collaborate to bring something special to our supporters. But first and foremost, it’s about hard work and you achieve nothing without that, so we’ll be ensuring that we’re all pushing together in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, the club have also offered contracts to coach Dave Anderson, Head of Performance Gary Anderson, as well as physio Ollie Galloway, to continue within their roles for the 2021-22 season. A new First Team Coach will be appointed in due course.