MIDWEEK RESULTS

CUP SHOCK: Jaanai Gordon led Stratford Town past Boston UnitedSUNDAY, OCTOBER 17Isthmian League Premier: Kingstonian 1 Cheshunt 1Isthmian League North: Hashtag United 1 Heybridge Swifts 2Southern League Division One Central: Aylesbury United 2 Ware 1South Region Challenge Cup 2nd Round: St Cadocs YC 3 Petershill 4MONDAY, OCTOBER 18Southern League Premier South: Beaconsfield Town 2 Walton Casuals 4Birmingham Senior Cup 1st Round: Chelmsley Town 2 Cradley Town 0Durham Challenge Cup 2nd Preliminary Round: Spennymoor 2 Farringdon Detached 1BBC Essex Senior Cup Preliminary Round: Bark...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

Already a subscriber to our website? Login