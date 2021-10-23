‘THERE IS NO QUICK FIX HERE’

SOUTHEND United legend and new head coach Kevin Maher wants to bring the good times back to the club – but has warned it will take time, writes DAVID RICH- ARDSON. The former Shrimpers midfielder has returned to lead a new management structure which has been formed with help from ex-Liverpool forward Stan Collymore.The 50-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for Southend early in his career, was part of a four-man panel to find a replacement for the departed Phil Brown.Collymore has pushed for the club to move away from the traditional model of a manager and ...