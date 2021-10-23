SARCEVIC IS A TOP COUP FOR HATTERS

By David Richardson

STATEMENT OF INTENT: Antoni Sarcevic has joined Stockport County from Bolton WanderersPICTURE: AlamySTOCKPORT County have made a big statement of intent towards their push for promotion with the signing of Bolton Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic.The 29-year-old midfielder has joined the Hatters from the League One Trotters on a free transfer until 2024.Sarcevic began his career in Non-League at Woodley Sports and also excelled at Chester where he helped take them from Step 4 to National League North.He then signed for Fleetwood Town in League Two, a division h...