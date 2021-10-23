GULLS TO CRUISE ON MINUS BENTLEY

By David Richardson

MARK Bentley has told Canvey Island to finish what they have started after leaving to join Southend United.The 43-year-old stepped down as manager this week to become first team coach at the Shrimpers, where he played 93 times.Bentley led Canvey to the FA Cup second last season and had them to the top of Isthmian North after nine games.“I leave with the club in a fantastic position with a squad what I believe is the best in the league,” he said.“What is even more special the atmosphere that has been created since our great FA Cup run last y...