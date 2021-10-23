COX SET TO STAY AT TOWN

By Matt Badcock
PAUL COX won’t be the next manager of AFC Telford.The National League North Bucks formally approached Kettering Town to speak to their 49-year-old manager.But he has decided to stay with the Poppies, leaving Telford to turn their attentions eleswhere.Cox said: “Good things are happening at the club. We have always spoken of a five-year plan that targets success and growth, on and off the pitch, and off course I want to be part of that.”Cox, who won the Conference title with Mansfield Town in 2013 having also topped the NPL Premier division with...
