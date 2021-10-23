CUNNY IS IRKED BY NASH EXIT

Boss axed for talks with rival clubBy David Richardson
STEVE Cunningham believes his Curzon Ashton sacking was an “unnecessary outcome” after he and assistant Damien Crossley spoke to a rival club.The pair were axed by the Nash on Monday following their 4-0 defeat to Chesterfield in the FA Cup fourth round qualifying.Cunningham had been named the National League North Manager of the Month for August-September having made a flying start into the play-off positions.However, Curzon say they made the difficult decision to part company with the duo after learning last wee...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login