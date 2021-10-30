PARKY’S MAN TO BRING GLORY

WREXHAM manager Phil Parkinson has the full support of co-chairman Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds despite their slow start to the season.The Red Dragons have been off the promotion pace in the National League so far having spent big in the summer under their new owners.Defeat at lowly Maidenhead United in midweek was their fourth of the campaign, but the Hollywood stars are going to remain patient.“Phil’s only been manager of the club for 12 games and we believe in him and we recognise for him this is going to be a project too,” said McElhenney. “We&...