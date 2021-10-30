‘IT TOOK A HOLD OF ME’

Carey warns of gambling dangersBy Matt Badcock

THERE were points of Lewis Carey’s gambling addiction where he would leave Bristol City’s training ground at 1pm and head straight to a casino.He’d spend all day there. And all night. Before heading back to training the next morning.“As soon as I turned 18 I started going into bookies and casinos,” Carey tells The NLP. “Just as a bit of fun, to pass the time. When you’re pro, some days there’s not a lot to do. Where I wasn’t living at home there wasn’t a massive amo...