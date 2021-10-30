TEACH OUR REAL HISTORY

Josh GOWLINGHEREFORD FC MANAGER

BLACK HISTORY Month, which ends today, is designed to celebrate black culture and heritage - but until we make fundamental changes regarding what we are taught in this country about black history, it’s largely going to be a waste of time.I am mixed race – Mum is white British, and Dad was from Jamaica – and I’m proud to be the product of two different cultures.In school, I learned in detail about my white heritage – kings, queens, the British Empire, and so on – but the only thing I was taught about black cu...