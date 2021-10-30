IT TAKES TIME TO SEE SUCCESS

IT WOULD be fascinating to know what Wrexham’s owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney really made of their first Non-League experience.They were at Maidenhead United on Tuesday night to see their team play for the first time in the flesh. And it ended in a 3-2 defeat.Let’s be honest, they probably don’t know all that much about the National League as a whole.Clearly they’ve done their research on Wrexham and its history. Having played there I know what a big club it is and what the fans want. The pair have already done a lot of good things for Wrexham...