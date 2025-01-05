Life begins at 40 for Chris!

By Matthew Nash

CHRIS DICKSON believes life begins at 40 when it comes to scoring goals – and admits his fine form may just convince him to carry on for another year.

The Ghanaian striker is enjoying a prolific season with Isthmian Premier Division side Horsham, hitting a hattrick in the 6-0 win at Potters Bar Town last Saturday on the day he turned the big four-0.

He has played more minutes than he expected to after moving from Chatham Town over the summer but boss Dom Di Paola’s move for the former Charlton Athletic forward is paying off handsomely so far.

Dickson told The Non-League Pap...