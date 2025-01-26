DIARY OF A GROUND HOPPER: Glastonbury 1-1 Wrington Redhill

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18TH GLASTONBURY 1 WRINGTON REDHILL 1

I AM down in Somerset for a meeting so, as usual when I am away, I am also on the lookout for a new football ground. I have been to Street and Wells in this area. But what’s this: Glastonbury are at home this weekend. They are playing Wrington Redhill in the Somerset County League, Division One.

I sneak out of my meeting slightly early to be at the game in plenty of time. Kick-offis at 2.00pm, so I have to miss lunch as well. Never mind, I had a full English breakfast in my plush hotel, so I won’t starve.

It’s a dull day but the rain i...