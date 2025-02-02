Gibson primed to lead Stones

By Matt Badcock

PLENTY TO PONDER: But Neil Gibson says he is well versed to steer Wealdstone to safety

PICTURE: Alamy

NEIL GIBSON has watched hundreds of hours of English football in preparation for transferring his vast experience gained in Wales – and he believes Wealdstone is the perfect fit.

The 45-year-old has been handed the Stones’ job following the departure of Matt Taylor to Solihull Moors.

Gibson boasts an extensive CV having first gone into management at Prestatyn Town as player-manager when he was just 26.

He took his hometown club from the third tier to the top table of Welsh...