Cray way or the highway

Millers challenge is even a shock to boss McKimm

By Matt Badcock

HAPPY VALLEY: Cray Valley PM are launching an unexpected title bid

PICTURE: Matt Bristow

STEVE McKimm admits Cray Valley PM are exceeding even his own expectations – but says where they end up at the end of the season will be the true yardstick.

The Millers are at Step 3 for the first time in club history following last year’s nail-biting Isthmian South East title triumph.

It came in the same campaign McKimm’s side took League One Charlton Athletic to a first round replay in the FA Cup after a 1-1away draw.

And they’ve taken...