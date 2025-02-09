Wes onto a winner…again!

By Matt Badcock
Premier League title winner – and former Dunkirk youngster – Wes Morgan took a trip to Saffron Dynamo to see in person the importance of clubs having on-site defibrillators.
The former Leicester City captain met Dave Orton, whose life was saved by a defib installed through the Premier League Stadium Fund, when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Orton, 65, was playing walking football when the incident occurred back in October and led to him needing three stents – after vital CPR and defib intervention.
“It’s great to get down here to see what’s going on at the grass-roots level a...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login