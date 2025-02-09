Now it’s our time to shine

REACTION TO THE FA TROPHY & VASE QUARTER-FINAL DRAWS
By Jon Couch
BRAD ALL OVER: Glen Taylor congratulates Spennymoor keeper Brad James for his heroics
PICTURE: David Nelson
HE’S won two promotions and scored 200 goals in 10 glorious years with Spennymoor Town, but Glen Taylor admits he would love nothing more than a memorable cup run to cap it all off.
The 34-year-old just missed out on Moors’ one big moment, in the 2012-13 FA Vase final, by a matter of months after opting mid-season to leave and join hometown club Ashington.
Three years later, he was back at the Brewery Field wher...
