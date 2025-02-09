Wakes so happy to hit the road

By Andrew Simpson

HOME advantage is serious when it comes to knockout competitions – but Bourne Town are happy to be bucking that trend.

Their reward for last weekend’s gripping penalty shoot-out success against Atherton LR in the Isuzu FA Vase is a SEVENTH successive away trip in the quarter-finals.

“What we really wanted was a home tie for the town,” manager Michael Goode told The NLP.

“But we’ve proven we’re a good side on the road, and the relentless nature of our league from the top to the bottom has helped us with that – wherever you go, you’re in a game. We’ve learned how to handle ...