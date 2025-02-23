Number ones are keeping it real!

Six of the best for goalkeepers’ union

By Mark Stillman

SAFE HANDS: Nathan Ashmore was one of six National League South goalkeepers to save penalties last weekend. PICTURE: Alamy

THE odds of saving a penalty have been calculated at 15-20 per cent – so the chances of keeping out SIX are pretty astronomic.

But that was the reality in National League South last Saturday when half-a-dozen spot-kicks faced resulted in a perfect completion rate for goalkeepers.

Of those, Boreham Wood stopper Nathan Ashmore, who celebrated the week of his 35th birthday yesterday, was equal to keep out Eastbour...