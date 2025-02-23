Belief has Ryan Itting pretty

ISUZU FA TROPHY PREVIEWS
By Danny Rust
GIANTKILLERS: Sittingbourne celebrate victory over Southend United in the last roundPICTURE: Focus images
Ryan Maxwell is desperate to ensure Sittingbourne’s historic run to the Isuzu FA Trophy quarter-finals has a fairytale ending when they battle National League side Aldershot Town.
The Brickies are flying the flag for Step 4 and, having overcome Southend United with a stop-page time winner from Anthony Church in the previous round, they are expecting a raucous sell-out crowd at the Staxson um.
Stadiwith Their clash Hythe Town in the Isthmian Sou...
