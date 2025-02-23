FA Trophy, Latest News

Belief has Ryan Itting pretty

on

More in FA Trophy:

ISUZU FA TROPHY PREVIEWS
By Danny Rust

GIANTKILLERS: Sittingbourne celebrate victory over Southend United in the last roundPICTURE: Focus images

Ryan Maxwell is desperate to ensure Sittingbourne’s historic run to the Isuzu FA Trophy quarter-finals has a fairytale ending when they battle National League side Aldershot Town.
The Brickies are flying the flag for Step 4 and, having overcome Southend United with a stop-page time winner from Anthony Church in the previous round, they are expecting a raucous sell-out crowd at the Staxson um.
Stadiwith Their clash Hythe Town in the Isthmian Sou...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login