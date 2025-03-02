Hunger games inspires Chris

By Chris Dunlavy

PERFECT PLATFORM: Millenic Alli lifts the Isuzu FA Trophy and, insets, Andrew Oluwabori, left, and Jesse Debrah, right

PICTURES: Alamy & Garry Griffiths

VINCENT Kompany once said you could walk into the Burnley branch of Tesco and discover a talented footballer.

What matters, the Belgian insisted, was the other stuff – attitude, work-rate, the resilience to fail and go again.

It’s a sentiment shared by Halifax boss Chris Millington. Much like his friend and predecessor Pete Wild, the 49-year-old has perfected the art of rescuing academy rejects, turning them into Nati...