ACE THEO’S STILL GOT SIX APPEAL!

Goal fest would’ve made pal Cris proud

By Matthew Nash

THE goals have always flowed easily enough for Louie Theophanous – but now he has managed something his old pal Cristiano Ronaldo would be envious of.

The 33-year-old, who used to work as a Nike body double for the Portugal star, bagged six of the best as play-off chasers Beckenham Town dismantled lowly Lancing 9-0in a one-sided Isthmian South East clash last Saturday.

Theophanous has chosen to drop down a few divisions to play for the Kent outfit as his personal circumstances currently prevent him from playing f...