OLLIE HAS HEAD FOR HEIGHTS!

HINSH HAILS YORK HOTSHOT

By Chris Dunlavy

YORK City hotshot Ollie Pearce could still be scoring goals in a decade, according to his manager Adam Hinshelwood.

Pearce, 29, earned a reputation as one of the Non-League game’s most reliable marksmen during a prolific six-year stint at Worthing.

But with doubts swirling over the striker’s advancing years and ability to step up, top-flight interest was scarce until last season’s extraordinary haul of 46 goals attracted offers from practically every club in the National League.

In the end, it was the personal touch of...