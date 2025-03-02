STREVS STRIVES FOR MORE TIME

By Matt Badcock

SIDELINED: Ben Strevens says not working has been tough since his Dagenham sacking in December

PICTURE:Alamy

WHAT happens when a manager no longer has a team to manage?

For Ben Strevens, that job title is not one he is totally wedded to. It’s one he also ponders whether he will want again and perhaps it’s too early to say.

It’s been a little over two months since Strevens left Dagenham & Redbridge.

Despite taking the Daggers to the FA Cup third round win wins over League Two promotion-chasers Crewe and AFC Wimbledon along the way, defea...