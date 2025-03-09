Danny’s got the board’s backing

By Andrew Simpson

PLENTY TO PONDER: Danny Wilkins holds a rather unusual player/chairman role at Clitheroe

PICTURE: Jack Carysforth/ Horton Media

THERE was a moment when Danny Wilkins realised that becoming Clitheroe FC’s next chairman might not be such a mad idea.

He stayed up late one night, when it was quiet, and wrote everything down that he’d change or do differently.

“I got it out of my head and onto paper,” he told The NLP.

“Then I sent my proposal to the board and said; ‘Take it or leave it’.”

Those who sounded him out a few days earlier about taking the job already had an inklin...