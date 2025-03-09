Murray’s mint for Sports

By Jon Couch

RESPECT: Clarke

boss Adam Murray

COURTNEY Clarke reckons Adam Murray is the perfect manager to help lift Eastbourne Borough to all new heights.

Murray is leading the Sussex club on a sustainable charge towards the National League South title this season – less than a year after having steered them away from relegation.

And his progress hasn’t gone unnoticed either. The former Mansfield, Boston United and AFC Fylde boss is being heavily linked with a move to Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the summer to reunite with new boss Valerien Ismael, having previously worked w...